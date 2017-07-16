Van overturns in Penparcau, Aberystwyth, blocking road
- 16 July 2017
A road has been temporarily shut after a van overturned on a hill in Aberystwyth.
Dyfed-Powys Police said officers were redirecting traffic after the crash blocked Heol-y-Bont in Penparcau on Sunday afternoon.
A spokeswoman said there were no plans for formal road closures and officers were awaiting recovery vehicles.
There were some "walking wounded" but no one was seriously injured, she added.