£22m Brecon High School redevelopment plans go on show

Image copyright Google Image caption There are 19 pupils studying in the Welsh-medium stream at Brecon High School this year

Plans for a new £22m secondary school in Powys are to go on show on Wednesday.

The proposals would see the existing Brecon High School replaced with new buildings "fit to meet the demands of education in the 21st Century".

BAM construction was awarded the contract by Powys council in May.

Powys cabinet member for schools Myfanwy Alexander said these were "exciting times" for those at the school.

Members of the public can see the plans at the existing school's main hall from 16:00 to 20:00 BST.

The business case for the project was approved last autumn as part of the Welsh Government's 21st Century Schools programme.

Earlier this month, Powys council U-turned on a previous cabinet decision to shut the Welsh medium stream at Brecon High School.