Five injured in multi-vehicle crash on A470 in Powys
- 22 July 2017
- From the section Mid Wales
Five people have been injured after a multi-vehicle accident on the A470 trunk road in Powys.
Emergency services were called to the scene near the Cantref Reservoir at Nant Ddu at 10:00 BST on Saturday.
Firefighters said five vehicles were involved in the incident, with the casualties taken to hospital.
The road was closed in both directions for two hours while crash investigations took place.