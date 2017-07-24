Stuntman hospitalised after Royal Welsh Show accident

Image caption The Kangaroo Kid, Matt Coulter

A stuntman has been airlifted to hospital after a move on his quad bike went wrong at the Royal Welsh Show in Powys.

Matt Coulter, known as the Kangaroo Kid, was performing in the main ring on Monday when he fell off.

Kate Williams, from Royal Welsh Show, said he did not suffer serious injuries and was taken to hospital as a precaution.

His performance scheduled for Monday evening was cancelled.

Mr Coulter, from Australia, holds numerous Guinness World Records on his quad bike, including jumping over 14 jeeps.

St John Cymru said its volunteers positioned in the main show ring attended the patient who had sustained a shoulder, rib and leg injuries.

He was then airlifted to Morriston Hospital in Swansea.