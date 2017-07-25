Ill woman airlifted from Borth beach, Ceredigion
- 25 July 2017
- From the section Mid Wales
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A woman who fell ill on a Ceredigion beach has been airlifted to hospital.
Coastguard rescue teams from Aberystwyth and Borth were called to Borth beach at 08:00 BST on Tuesday.
The woman was flown to Aberystwyth before being driven by ambulance to Bronglais General Hospital.
Her condition is not known.