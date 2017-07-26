James Corfield, 19, missing from Royal Welsh Show

Image caption Missing posters have been put around Builth Wells

Police, mountain rescue teams and volunteers are searching for a man reported missing from the Royal Welsh Show in Powys.

James Corfield, 19, of Montgomery Young Farmers' Club, was last seen at the White Horse pub in Builth Wells in the early hours of Tuesday.

He later failed to meet family at the showground where he had been camping with friends.

Officers are searching the river and the force helicopter is involved.

Mr Corfield's family and Montgomery Young Farmers' Club have appealed for information about his whereabouts on social media.

Powys council is planning to send 30 staff to help with the search, while the Wales Federation of Young Farmers Clubs has asked for volunteers to help look for him.

Police are also asking residents to check gardens, sheds and outbuildings for him.

Mr Corfield is described as 6ft 2in tall, of slim build, with short brown hair and he was last seen wearing a blue Abercrombie and Fitch shirt and jeans.

Image copyright Dyfed-Powys Police Image caption Appeals for information about James Corfield have been made at the show