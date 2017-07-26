Eifion Gwynne: Rugby player's Spain death 'misadventure'

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Eifion Gwynne's family described him as a "caring giant"

A rugby player died after being hit by a car on a dual carriageway in Spain, an inquest has heard.

Eifion Gwynne, 41, from Aberystwyth, Ceredigion, was heading to his hotel in Malaga when he died on 22 October 2016.

The father-of-three had played rugby for Aberystwyth and Llandovery.

Ceredigion coroner Peter Brunton recorded a conclusion of death by misadventure at a hearing on Wednesday and said Mr Gwynne suffered a number of serious injuries to his upper chest.

About 1,200 people went to his funeral and 4,000 people watched a charity rugby match which was played in his memory in May.