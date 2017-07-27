Search for James Corfield to resume in Builth Wells

Image copyright Dyfed-Powys Police Image caption Appeals for information about James Corfield have been made at the Royal Welsh Show

Searches for a man who has gone missing from the Royal Welsh Show are set to resume on Thursday.

James Corfield, 19, has not been seen since he left the White Horse pub in Builth Wells, Powys, in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

He had been due to meet family at the showground where he was camping with friends later, but never arrived.

His aunt, Gill Corfield, said on Wednesday the family were "beside themselves".

River searches have been carried out and the police helicopter and mountain rescue teams have been involved in the operation to try and find Mr Corfield.

Speaking on behalf of his family, Mr Corfield's aunt said: "We are desperate as a family for any small piece of information that anyone may have regarding his whereabouts.

"We are beside ourselves as a family and are desperate for news. We love you James, please come back safe."

Supt Huw Meredith of Dyfed-Powys Police said the force was growing "increasingly concerned".

Mr Corfield is 6ft 2in tall, of slim build, with short brown hair and was last seen wearing a blue Abercrombie and Fitch shirt and jeans.