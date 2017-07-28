James Corfield: Search for 'outstanding cricketer' continues

Image copyright Dyfed-Powys Police Image caption James Corfield has been missing since Tuesday morning

A cricket club has cancelled a match as members continue to search for an "outstanding player" who went missing from the Royal Welsh Show.

James Corfield, 19, has not been seen since he left the White Horse pub in Builth Wells, Powys, in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

He had been due to meet family at the showground where he was camping with friends but never arrived.

BBC Wales understands the search will be scaled down on its third day.

His mother Louise Corfield said they were "desperate to know where he is".

Montgomery Cricket Club cancelled its match on Saturday as players, supporters and friends help with the search.

In a statement the club said: "He's an outstanding cricketer and friend to everyone at the club, and we can't wait to get him back."

Image copyright Brecon Mountain Rescue Image caption Brecon Mountain Rescue Team searched the River Wye for Mr Corfield on Thursday

Image caption In an emotional plea at a press conference on Thursday Louise Corfield said it was "totally out of character for James"

Mountain rescue teams with kayaks and boats resumed their search of the River Wye at 08:00 BST on Thursday but were stood down at about 20:30.

Mark Jones, of Brecon Mountain Rescue Service, said gardens, sheds and grass verges were being searched.

He said Dyfed-Powys Police were continuing to study CCTV footage to understand where Mr Corfield went after he left the White Horse pub.

About 200 volunteers, police dogs, officials from young farmers' clubs and the fire service's rescue boat were also involved in the operation.

Mr Corfield is 6ft 2in tall, of slim build, with short brown hair and was last seen wearing a blue Abercrombie and Fitch shirt and jeans.