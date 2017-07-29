Aberystwyth lifeboat 'missing swimmer' search stood down

Image copyright @aberlifeboat

Lifeboat crews have been "stood down" after a three-hour search following reports of a missing swimmer off the coast of Aberystwyth in Ceredigion.

Lifeboats and a search helicopter were deployed, according to a tweet by Aberystwyth Lifeboat team at about 16:10 BST on Saturday.

They tweeted at about 17:50 to say "nothing found" after an "intensive" three-hour search.

Lifeboat crews have now returned to their stations.

A UK Coastguard spokesman said: "I can confirm a search unfolded this afternoon in the area between Aberystwyth North Beach and Constitution Hill after reports of a possible missing swimmer.

"The area was saturated with both Aberystwyth lifeboats, the all-weather lifeboat from New Quay and the helicopter from Caernarfon and two lifeboat teams from Borth in attendance - and nothing has been located. The search has been terminated."