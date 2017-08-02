Joe Hulston crash death: Questions 'will never be answered'

Image caption Joe Hulston was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash

Questions over why a 19-year-old lost control of his car "will never be answered", an inquest has heard.

Joe Hulston, from Penparcau, Ceredigion, crashed near Llancynfelyn at about 05:45 on 25 March.

Aberystwyth Justice Centre was told on Wednesday his car had drifted on to the wrong side of the road and he tried to "over correct" his steering.

Coroner Peter Brunton said he died as a result of skull fractures and recorded a conclusion of misadventure.

A post-mortem examination also found rib fractures consistent with seat belt injuries.

Mr Hulston, who was commuting to Anglesey for his security guard job, tried to regain control of the car but skidded 140ft (42m) into a hedge, the inquest heard.

Image caption Aberystwyth Justice Centre was told Mr Hulston had only been driving for a few months

He had taken the route after the main road was shut due to another crash.

PC Matthew Fraser said there was no evidence he had taken drugs, drunk alcohol, used a mobile phone or been distracted.

"Unfortunately we will never know why he had gone out to the other side of the road, that's one question we just wouldn't be able to answer," he said.

Mr Hulston had passed his driving test just three months earlier.

Addressing Mr Hulston's family, Mr Brunton said: "This is a catastrophe for your family and I can only offer you my very profound sympathies. It is every parent's worst nightmare."