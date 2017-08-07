Sheepdog rescued after mine fall near Lake Vyrnwy

Image copyright @LlanfairFire Image caption Jim the sheepdog was lifted to safety using a special harness

A dog had a lucky escape after falling down an old mine near Lake Vyrnwy in Powys on Sunday.

The sheepdog had become trapped near to the village of Penybontfawr at about 12:30 BST.

A fire crew from Llanfair was involved in the rescue, along search and rescue and cave rescue teams.

The dog was raised with a special harness before being reunited with his owner hours later.