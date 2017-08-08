Inquest opens into young farmer James Corfield's death

Image copyright Dyfed-Powys Police Image caption Mr Corfield was a gifted cricket player and member of the young farmer's club

An inquest has opened into the death of a young farmer who went missing at the Royal Welsh Show last month.

Mr Corfield, 19, had not been seen since he left the White Horse pub in Builth Wells, Powys, in the early hours of 25 July.

His body was found by divers in the River Wye five days later, following a large-scale search.

An inquest heard he was last seen on CCTV walking through a car park at 00.01 BST on the day he went missing.

Mr Corfield, a member of Montgomery Young Farmers Club and the town's cricket team, was due to meet his family at the Royal Welsh showground where he had been camping with friends but failed to show up.

Image copyright Sally Williams Image caption People in Montgomery came out in support in the search for James Corfield

Hundreds of volunteers alongside police, firefighters and search and rescue teams were involved in a large search of the showground, river and nearby gardens in the days after his disappearance.

Opening the inquest in Aberdare on Wednesday, Coroner Andrew Barkley heard that following a post-mortem Mr Corfield's death remained "ascertained".

He said: "Police do not suspect any third party involvement."

The inquest was adjourned for a full hearing to take place on 10 November at Welshpool Town Hall in Powys.