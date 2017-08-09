New job hope after £750,000 Newtown honey firm expansion

Image copyright Welsh Government Image caption Owner Scott Davies started the business selling a few jars of honey to shop owners in Newtown, pictured with environment secretary Lesley Griffiths

A £750,000 expansion to a honey company in Powys could lead to the creation of new jobs.

Hilltop Honey, which employs 12 staff, has moved into a new building in Newtown in order to deal with a growing demand from UK supermarkets.

It is hoped the move will lead to eight new jobs by the end of the year.

Managing director Scott Davies said the move would allow the company to "strengthen its place in the UK honey market".

Mr Davies, who started the company six years ago when he was out of work after seriously injuring his back, is now selling thousands of jars of honey across the UK and as far as the Far East.

The £750,000 new building, supported by the Welsh Government, Natwest and Finance Wales, was opened by environment secretary Lesley Griffiths on Wednesday.