Newtown cycle and walking route plan gets £200,000 boost

Image copyright Nigel Thompson/Geograph Image caption The money will be used to improve links to Newtown railway station

A project to improve the walking and cycling network in a Powys town has received an extra £200,000.

Among the work planned in Newtown is a shared pedestrian and bike route along Llanidloes Road to Dolfor Junction.

A path from Treowen housing estate to the railway station could also be built, along with better links between the station, town centre and bus station.

A foot and cycle bridge across the River Severn is planned in future.

Montgomeryshire assembly member Russell George raised the issue of funding with First Minister Carwyn Jones, after Powys council failed in its bid to get cash for more transport projects earlier this year.

Mr George said while the money would not help achieve all the council's aspirations, it would be a "welcome boost towards transforming the accessibility of Newtown".

The plans are part of the Active Travel Act, which came into law in Wales in 2014.

It places a legal duty on all councils in Wales to develop a safe network for walking and cycling.