Man denies dangerous driving in fatal A470 crash

Image caption The road was temporarily closed following the collision

A man from Powys has denied causing the death of an Army reservist by dangerous driving.

Matthew Bennett, 19, a member of the Army Reserves in Aberystwyth, was killed following a crash on the A470 at Caersws, Powys, on 8 October last year.

Rhys Davies, 27, of Tregynon, near Newtown, denied the charge at Mold Crown Court on Friday.

He was bailed pending a trial, set for 12 February 2018.

A second man, Joshua Taylor, 27, of Caersws, pleaded not guilty to intending to pervert the course of justice by allegedly making a false statement about the crash to the police.

Judge Rhys Rowlands also bailed him, pending the trial.

Mr Bennett, from Llanidloes, was airlifted to hospital in Stoke after suffering serious injuries in the crash but later died in hospital.

At the time, his father Paul Bennett paid tribute to his son, who he said was known by his friends and family "as a gentle giant for his caring nature".