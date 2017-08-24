Mid Wales

Nantmel two-car crash shuts main Powys road causing delays

Police car

A crash involving two vehicles has shut a main road in Powys.

The A44 has closed in both directions following the incident on Thursday morning near Nantmel, with recovery work under way.

The road between Gravel Road, A470 North Street and B4518 West Street (Rhayader) is affected.

Traffic is said to be coping well.