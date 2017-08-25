Tenant sought for £30 a day Powys Council owned farm
- 25 August 2017
- From the section Mid Wales
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A new farmer is being sought to run a council-owned farm in Powys - at the price of £30 a day.
The tenant will pay £11,000 a year to the authority for running Cefnhilin near Berriew until the end of the tenancy in 2026.
Powys Council will consider applicants to run the 94.71 acre (38.3 hectare) farm at a meeting on Friday.
The council's farm estate is the largest of its kind in Wales and the fifth largest in the UK.