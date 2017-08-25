Newtown man jailed for 'cowardly' cash point attack

Image copyright Dyfed-Powys Police

A man has been jailed for 14 years for a "cowardly" and unprovoked attack by a cash point in Powys.

A jury convicted Alan Davies of inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent during the incident in Newtown town centre last January.

The 49-year-old's victim, Gareth Evans, 62, was left unconscious with his leg broken in three places.

The retired teacher told Caernarfon Crown Court the attack had "ruined his life" and left him in a wheelchair.

Davies must serve two thirds of his sentence before being considered for parole.

A probation service report said he had previous convictions for violence and was becoming difficult to manage because of his drinking.

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke said while it was clear Davies had mental health issues, he still presented a danger to the public.

She praised members of the public for going to Mr Evans' aid during the attack.