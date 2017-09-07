Lorry and car crash shuts A470 near Argoed Mill, Powys
7 September 2017
A section of the A470 in Powys has been closed in both directions following a crash involving a lorry and a car.
The road was shut between Rhayader and Newbridge-on-Wye after the incident near Argoed Mill at 06:40 BST.
Three fire crews are at the scene. It is not yet known if anyone has been injured. Traffic has been affected between Builth Wells and Llangurig.
The 2018 Commonwealth Games Queen's Baton Relay is in Rhayader on Thursday.