Image caption A petition to reopen Carno station was presented to the assembly in 2007

A second petition to reopen a Powys railway station is being launched - 10 years after the first one was submitted.

In 2007, 800 people signed a petition to reopen Carno station, closed in 1963 following Lord Beeching's restructuring of the UK railways.

But the Senedd failed to act and it has remained closed.

It is unclear what the assembly's position on the new appeal will be.

It previously said it was "committed to improving rail travel for passengers right across Wales" and had "appealed to the UK Government for funding for a number of new railway stations."

Trains still pass through the overgrown platform - on the Cambrian line between Aberystwyth and Shrewsbury - but the nearest station is about six miles away in Caersws.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Archive footage shows the station before its closure

Campaigners have been trying to reopen the station since 2002 and say the village is on the longest stretch of railway without a station in Wales - with 22 miles between Caersws and Machynlleth.

Jeremy Barnes, chairman of the Carno Station Action Group, said people were "very frustrated".

"We're producing a new petition because it's the 10th anniversary since the first one went in and we need to keep plugging away to keep Carno as high a profile as we can," he said.

"I do feel we're going to get there in the end - but when is another question."

In July this year it was announced that funding had been secured for a new station to be built in Bow Street, Ceredigion.