Man arrested after girl, 11, hit by car at Knighton
- 15 September 2017
- From the section Mid Wales
A 57-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing to stop after an 11-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle in Powys.
She is in a serious but stable condition in hospital following the incident on Ffrydd Road, Knighton.
Dyfed-Powys Police said a vehicle had also been seized.
Officers are appealing for witnesses to the incident on Thursday at about 16:00 BST.