A 57-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing to stop after an 11-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle in Powys.

She is in a serious but stable condition in hospital following the incident on Ffrydd Road, Knighton.

Dyfed-Powys Police said a vehicle had also been seized.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the incident on Thursday at about 16:00 BST.