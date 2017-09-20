Image copyright Google Image caption Cylch Meithrin Penparc is based at Ysgol Gynradd Penparc

A volunteer has admitted taking almost £17,000 from a children's playgroup.

Catrin Davies, 32, was treasurer at Cylch Meithrin Penparc in Cardigan, Ceredigion, between 1 September 2015 and 31 December 2016.

Davies admitted abusing her position, claiming she was in financial difficulty at the time.

Aberystwyth magistrates declined jurisdiction and Davies will be sentenced at Swansea Crown Court on 20 October.

Magistrates heard Davies transferred the money to her own bank account, but used the reference "Mudiad" so it would appear Mudiad Meithrin, which runs the Penparc playgroup, was receiving the money.

When she stepped down as treasurer, she handed incomplete bank statements to her replacement who found they had been falsified, and an investigation took place.

Prosecuting, Rhian Jones said the nursery was left with just £1 in its bank account as a result of Davies' actions, meaning it struggled to pay staff wages and cheques bounced.

The court was told Davies had been cooperative with police and has since repaid nearly £4,000.