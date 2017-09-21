A new recycling centre will open in Powys next month, the council has said.

The site, allowing people to recycle household items, will open in Llandrindod Wells on 4 October and operate five days a week.

The authority said it would help meet Welsh Government recycling targets.

It comes after a U-turn on cutting the number of days centres in Welshpool, Newtown, Llandegley, Brecon and Cwmtwrch are open.

But it will not help residents in the north west of the county who have to make a 60-mile round trip to Newtown after the centre in Machynlleth shut in 2015 and the council scrapped bulky waste collections.

Phyl Davies, cabinet member for waste and recycling, said: "Having a purpose-built recycling site in mid Powys is essential for the long term provision of the household waste and recycling centre service and to ensure that the challenging statutory targets for recycling are met.

"Not only will the centre be a secured and managed site, householders will be able to deposit a wide range of materials for recycling when it opens early next month."