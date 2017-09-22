Image copyright Google Image caption The home has been operating at a loss of nearly £400,000 per year

A closure-threatened care home could become "a real asset" with the "appropriate expertise", trade unions have said.

Ceredigion council is consulting on shutting Bodlondeb in Penparcau, Aberystwyth, with the loss of 33 jobs.

The 13 residents - 11 permanent and two temporary - would have to move to another care home.

Unison called on council officers to find ways to overcome the financial difficulties facing the home.

The council has previously said the building would need significant investment to continue operating.

The home has been operating at a loss of nearly £400,000 per year - more than £7,600 per week.

Responding to the consultation, Owain Davies, Unison's Ceredigion branch secretary, said: "With the appropriate expertise and investment, Bondlondeb could become a real asset for the council and could even generate income."

Image caption About 200 people protested against the closure earlier in September

He said: "The trade unions continue to highlight the reasons for the current under-occupancy of the home and how they can be addressed.

"We have set out clear and practical suggestions as to how the home can be adapted and developed to meet changing needs and requirements and so secure its long-term future.

"Unison is aware of the financial challenges facing all councils at the moment, but we think the response to those challenges should not be to run down and then close essential public services that so many in the local community rely on."

Mr Davies added: "It is our expectation to meet with council officers and hold 'open book' discussions with them to identify the practical steps that need to be taken to secure the future of Bodlondeb."

A consultation is running until Monday.