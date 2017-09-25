Image copyright Huw Evans picture agency

An Indian restaurant in Ceredigion has been temporarily closed down by environmental health officers after the discovery of a "rodent infestation".

Gulshan restaurant in Cardigan was shut after Aberystwyth magistrates awarded Ceredigion council an emergency order.

The infestation was discovered by environmental health officers during a routine inspection on 13 September.

The premises cannot reopen until officers are satisfied that the issue has been dealt with.

"Food hygiene inspections, and Food Hygiene Ratings shown on the doors of the majority of food businesses in Ceredigion, gives reassurance to the public who live, work and visit the county that the food they eat is safe and has been prepared hygienically," said councillor Rhodri Evans, Ceredigion cabinet member for lifestyle services.

"Cases like this underline the importance of the work of our food and safety team and the value of our inspection programme."