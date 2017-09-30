Image copyright John Lord / Geograph Image caption Work at Lake Park in Llandrindod Wells starts next month

Volunteers are needed to help improve woodland paths in Powys.

A £126,400 grant from the Welsh Government and European Union will be invested in the Lake Park area of Llandrindod Wells.

The plans include new steps and boardwalks to help provide access to areas of woodland with specific scientific interests, Powys council said.

Volunteers will be fully trained before work begins in late October.

The council's Jonathan Wilkinson said it was "a fantastic opportunity", adding: "You will be rewarded with a real sense of achievement and a reminder of your contribution to the community every time you use that path."