Image copyright Google

A man who died after being hit by a car in Ceredigion has been named by Dyfed-Powys Police.

Steffan Thomas, 32, from St Dogmaels, Cardigan, was struck near the roundabout for the A478 on Sunday.

Police were called to the scene at about 04:00 BST. The road was closed for seven hours.

An inquest into his death has been opened and adjourned until a later date.