An investigation into the cause of late-night blaze at a nursery school in Ceredigion is to be held on Thursday.

Mid and West Fire and Rescue Service were called to the fire at Y Dyfodol Cyf in Cellan, near Lampeter, at about 23:40 BST on Wednesday.

A total of 19 firefighters tackled the fire over three hours.

The blaze started in the roof space. No-one was injured.