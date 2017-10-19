Firefighters battle overnight fire at Ceredigion nursery
- 19 October 2017
- From the section Mid Wales
An investigation into the cause of late-night blaze at a nursery school in Ceredigion is to be held on Thursday.
Mid and West Fire and Rescue Service were called to the fire at Y Dyfodol Cyf in Cellan, near Lampeter, at about 23:40 BST on Wednesday.
A total of 19 firefighters tackled the fire over three hours.
The blaze started in the roof space. No-one was injured.