Eleven academic jobs are to be lost at Aberystwyth University as it aims to make £6m of savings in the current financial year.

In a letter to staff, vice chancellor Prof Elizabeth Treasure said the jobs would go from five different departments "subject to consultation with staff and unions".

They include the department of theatre, film and television.

A university spokesman said it will not change what is on offer to students.

The other affected departments are education, the institute of biological, environmental and rural sciences (Ibers) and information services and planning.

The letter also said the university has made progress in reducing costs in recent months, with £2.3m saved from staff taking early retirement or voluntary redundancy.

In a statement the university spokesman said: "No degree schemes are being abolished from the provision offered by the department of theatre, film and television studies, and the recommendations under discussion will not lead to any fundamental changes in what is being offered to students."

He added the department's commitment to Welsh language provision will continue.