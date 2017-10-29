Image copyright CBMR

Three sets of walkers had to be rescued in separate incidents after becoming "lost in the clouds" on the Brecon Beacons.

Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team said the first of the calls came on Saturday afternoon to help a young family in the Neuadd Valley.

The team then came across another two lost people who were cold and in need of help.

A woman was later rescued from Pen Y Fan after alerting the police.

Brecon Mountain Rescue also assisted with the rescues.