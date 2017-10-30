Fatalities are feared after emergency crews were called to a serious house fire in Powys early on Monday.

Emergency services were called to the property near Llangammarch Wells, between Llanwrtyd Wells and Builth Wells, just after midnight.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze was "well developed" when they arrived at the scene.

Four fire crews were sent to the incident, described as continuing.

The authorities have not indicated how many people were involved.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called at approximately 12:15 GMT this morning to reports of a fire at an address in Llangammarch Wells.

"We sent a number of resources from our Hazardous Area Response Team, as well as four crews in emergency ambulances and an ambulance officer to the scene."

Dyfed Powys Police said it was working closely with the fire service and officers are at the scene.

A spokeswoman for the force said: "It is too early to confirm any further details at this time, and the fire service will be issuing further information when appropriate".

Local people have told BBC Wales that there has been a large number of emergency vehicles in the village since the early hours of this morning.

A community councillor, Jon Hather, said: "It's a dreadful shock for this small community and our thoughts go out to the family."