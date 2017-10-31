Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Aerial footage of the house shows the devastation caused by the blaze

Investigations are continuing into a fatal house fire in which a father and several of his children are feared to have died.

Three children aged 13, 12 and 10 escaped the blaze at the farmhouse in Llangammarch Wells, Powys, in the early hours of Monday raising the alarm.

Police said they could not identify the deceased or confirm numbers due to the "severity of damage".

One of those missing has been named locally as David Cuthbertson.

Mr Cuthbertson, a former builder who is believed to be in his sixties, lived at the rented house with several of his children who attended the local primary and secondary schools.

"He clearly was a devoted father, the children were his life," said local councillor and school governor Tim Van-Rees.

Mr Van-Rees said he had been in touch with social services to help the surviving children, and support was being put in place in schools to help pupils deal with the tragedy.

"There will be vacant places on school buses, several vacant places... we need to make sure that all local services do their best to support children and the community."



"This is a tragedy which is frankly unprecedented," he said.

"It is going to take some time for the community to come to terms with it."

The three children who escaped were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Richard Lewis, Ch Supt of Dyfed-Powys Police said: "Specialist scientists and fire investigators are still assessing the scene and at this time we are treating the cause of the fire as unexplained."

Nic North, BBC Wales News in Llangammarch Wells



Llangammarch Wells is in shock as it awaits official confirmation of what many believe they already know.

Few in this tightly-knit community are in any doubt about the identity of those who perished in the midnight blaze at the farmhouse.

On Monday, the village of less than 500 people woke to a thick fog that concealed the smoke still billowing from the wrecked building high on the side of a valley above the village.



But as word of the tragedy spread, the grief felt at the loss of so many members of such a well-loved family was plain to see.

Most were too stunned to speak of the blaze and the lives it has ended.

Those with words to share told only of a father who loved his children.

Neighbour Ron Birchall, 73, described Mr Cuthbertson as a "great guy" who "loved his kids".

Local Conservative MP Chris Davies said the community was "devastated" by tragedy and that the family were "well known in the community".

He said the community had come together in the aftermath of the fire, adding: "The affects of this will be felt for many years to come in Llangammarch."

Local AM Kirsty Williams joined praise for emergency services and volunteer fire fighters who were first on the scene, saying they had done everything they could to save lives.



"They themselves are part of this community, they would have known, I'm sure, the family that was affected...It is just tragic they were not able to save more people," she said.

A fundraising page set up to help the family has raised more than £3,000 - more than double its £1,000 target - in less than 12 hours.