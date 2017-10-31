Llangammarch Wells fire: Scenes after fatal house fire

Scenes of the aftermath of a house fire where a father and several of his children are feared to have died.

  • An aerial view of the house shows the devastation caused by the fire BBC

    A father and several of his children are feared to have died in a fire at a remote farmhouse in Powys.

  • A number of emergency vehicles remain at the site of the house fire in Llangammarch BBC

    Three children, aged 10, 12 and 13, escaped the blaze near Llangammarch Wells just after midnight on Monday

  • A map showing the location of Llangammarch Wells Google/BBC

    Llangammarch Wells in Powys lies on the River Irfon and has a population of just under 500 people.

  • Police at the scene BBC

    Dyed-Powys Police cordoned off the remote farmhouse just outside Llangammarch Wells

    Dyfed-Powys Police said an investigation into the fire has begun but recovery of the victims' bodies would be difficult due to the severity of the damage.

  • Cwm Deri house sign Wales News Service

    The fire gutted 'Cwm Deri' farmhouse

  • Fire crews tackle the fire BBC

    A number of fire appliances and ambulances were sent to the house while 20 members of Brecon Mountain Rescue Team helped search for casualties.

  • A view of the gutted house from above BBC

    One of the has been named locally as David Cuthbertson, a former builder who is believed to be in his sixties, who lived at the rented farmhouse with several of his children

  • Floral tributes at the scene Wales News Service

    Floral tributes were left at the scene for the victims of the fire

