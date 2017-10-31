Llangammarch Wells fire: Scenes after fatal house fire
Scenes of the aftermath of a house fire where a father and several of his children are feared to have died.
BBC
A father and several of his children are feared to have died in a fire at a remote farmhouse in Powys.
BBC
Three children, aged 10, 12 and 13, escaped the blaze near Llangammarch Wells just after midnight on Monday
Google/BBC
Llangammarch Wells in Powys lies on the River Irfon and has a population of just under 500 people.
BBC
Dyed-Powys Police cordoned off the remote farmhouse just outside Llangammarch Wells
BBC
Dyfed-Powys Police said an investigation into the fire has begun but recovery of the victims' bodies would be difficult due to the severity of the damage.
Wales News Service
The fire gutted 'Cwm Deri' farmhouse
BBC
A number of fire appliances and ambulances were sent to the house while 20 members of Brecon Mountain Rescue Team helped search for casualties.
BBC
One of the has been named locally as David Cuthbertson, a former builder who is believed to be in his sixties, who lived at the rented farmhouse with several of his children
Wales News Service
Floral tributes were left at the scene for the victims of the fire