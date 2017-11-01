Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption What we know about the Powys fire

The search for the bodies of a father and five children feared to have been killed in a house fire in Powys will continue for a third day.

David Cuthbertson is thought to have died in the blaze at Llangammarch Wells, Powys, on Monday while five children are missing, presumed dead.

Three other children aged 10, 12 and 13 escaped but remain in hospital.

Specialist fire investigators are working to determine the cause, while forensics are searching for remains.

Retired builder Mr Cuthbertson, 68, lived in the rented farmhouse with his children and was described by friends as a "charismatic and utterly charming" man, who was devoted to his family.

Image caption The fire gutted the entire building

Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Collection buckets for the surviving children have been set up in the village post office

Police have confirmed all the victims were related but said due to the "extremely complex" and "perilous" scene, they were unable to officially name those involved.

Ch Insp Martin Slevin, of Dyfed-Powys Police, said the fire at the home was so intense it caused the roof and all floors and walls inside the building to collapse inwards.

He said it had caused "significant damage" to the building which made the recovery of the victims' remains "extremely difficult".

Specialist scientists are working alongside fire investigators to find out what caused the fire, which broke out just after midnight on Monday.

He said a forensic anthropologist, whose job it is to help identify people from remains, had also been brought in to help with the investigation.

He said: "This will take some significant amount of time.

"This is not going to take a matter of hours and days, this will take certainly into next week and potentially beyond that."

The surviving children are being supported by family members and police officers, while a fundraising page set up to support them had raised more than £10,000 in just 24 hours.

Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Tributes have been left at the bottom of the driveway to the destroyed home

