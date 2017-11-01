Image copyright Borth Wild Animal Kingdom Image caption The lynx has been monitored over the last 24 hours

An escaped lynx is closer to being caught, according to the owners of the zoo it broke free from.

The Eurasian lynx, about twice the size of a domestic cat, escaped from Borth Wild Animal Kingdom, near Aberystwyth, some time during the past week.

The zoo has been closed while members of staff try to capture Lillith.

In an update posted on Facebook, her movements have been tracked over the last 24 hours and she was said to look in "good health and relaxed".

Dozens of bait traps have been set up and keepers have tranquilizer darts to hand as a last resort.

"It is so much easier to track her movement when there are not lots of people around and she is not straying very far from the zoo," the post read.

"We would like to thank people for their offers of help but we have expert trackers and trappers on the case and would rather people avoided the area."

It is believed Lillith escaped after making a "giant leap" over an electrified fence to get out of the zoo.

There have been sightings since Sunday night.

Dyfed-Powys Police said the lynx could become aggressive if it was cornered and urged the public to be vigilant.