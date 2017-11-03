Image copyright Borth Wild Animal Kingdom Image caption Missing lynx "playing with us," zoo staff have said

Zoo staff are "getting closer" to capturing an escaped lynx after it was pictured overnight next to a cage baited with food to humanely trap it.

Lilleth, an Eurasian lynx which is about twice the size of a domestic cat, escaped its enclosure at Borth Wild Animal Kingdom, near Aberystwyth, in the past week.

The zoo has been shut while staff try to capture since it.

A message on its Facebook page said the lynx was "playing with us".

"She was stalking us tonight," joked the zoo keepers.

Staff believe it escaped after making a "giant leap" over an electrified fence to get out of the zoo.

Dyfed-Powys Police has said the lynx could become aggressive if it is cornered and are urging the public to be vigilant.