A Greggs bakery worker has been suspended after they allegedly told a customer who ordered in Welsh the language sounded "like Tourette's".

Sioned Howells, 18, reported the incident in Lampeter, Ceredigion, on her Twitter account.

She tweeted the employee said: "That was Welsh?? Sounded more like you had tourettes to me."

Greggs said it was "deeply sorry" for any offence caused and was investigating further.

The company said in a statement: "We take this matter very seriously and the member of staff has been suspended whilst we investigate further.

"This incident goes against our values and should never have happened. We are deeply sorry for any offence caused."