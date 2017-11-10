Mid Wales

Driver dies after two-vehicle crash near Caersws

  • 10 November 2017
A driver has died in a crash between two vehicles in Powys, Dyfed-Powys Police said.

The crash happened on the A489 between Caersws and Newtown at about 19:40 BST on Thursday.

The road was closed for a number of hours but has now reopened.

Police have appealed for witnesses.

