Driver dies after two-vehicle crash near Caersws
- 10 November 2017
A driver has died in a crash between two vehicles in Powys, Dyfed-Powys Police said.
The crash happened on the A489 between Caersws and Newtown at about 19:40 BST on Thursday.
The road was closed for a number of hours but has now reopened.
Police have appealed for witnesses.