Mid Wales

Four injured in A483 two-car collision in Powys

  12 November 2017
  Mid Wales

Four people have been injured in a two-car crash in Powys.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to a collision on the A483 near Arddleen at about 13:30 GMT.

The road is currently closed in both directions between the A458 Buttington Cross roundabout and the B4392.

An air ambulance is in attendance and the incident is still ongoing.

