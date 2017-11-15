Cash-strapped Ceredigion council may stop entering Loo of the Year as it tries to plug a gap in its budget.

The authority scooped numerous gongs for its public toilets at the annual awards back in 2015.

Now the council is considering stopping entering the awards as it tries to cut £100,000 from its public toilets budget.

The authority will consider a report on Wednesday.

The Loo of the Year awards were launched in 1987 with the aim of improving the standards of "away from home" toilets.

Stopping entering the award, which costs £2,000 to enter, is contained in a list of money-saving proposals, including only cleaning public toilets when its essential and cutting the maintenance budget in half.

A report to the council warns this could "result in buildings falling to into a poor state of repair and cause injury to users" and could lead to toilets being closed due to health and safety reasons.

The public toilet cuts are one of many savings proposed by the council in a bid to save £2.4m from its technical services budget.