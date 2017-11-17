Image copyright Clonc360/BBC Image caption Goronwy Evans said he and his wife will miss fundraising

A couple who have raised more than £1m for Children in Need over the past 35 years have retired from fundraising.

Beti and Goronwy Evans, from Lampeter, have coordinated and arranged events across Ceredigion, Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire since 1983.

The couple, in their 70s, hope someone else will now continue their good work.

"I will certainly miss it," Mr Evans told BBC's Welsh language website Cymru Fyw. "It's part of life in the area and we've been part of that for 35 years."

The couple hit the landmark seven-figure sum for charity a few years ago.

"The important thing is the reaction it's generated," Mr Evans added.

"So many people we've represented have seen that money go towards supporting disadvantaged children and through giving, much has come back."