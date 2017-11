Image copyright Ceredigion council

Part of a coastal walking path between Aberystwyth and Borth has been shut after storms caused a large crack to appear.

Ceredigion councillor Paul Hinge said there was a 40ft-drop (12m) from the path to the rocks below on the stretch between Clarach and Wallog.

The council said the land was unstable and the area would be closed "for the foreseeable future".

It said it was working with landowners to identify a solution.