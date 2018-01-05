Man, 80, assaulted in Brecon street on New Year's Day
Police have appealed for information after an 80-year-old man was assaulted in Powys early on New Year's Day.
The incident happened at about 01:15 GMT in High Street, Brecon, and the victim needed hospital treatment.
Dyfed-Powys Police said a 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and later released pending further investigations.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101.