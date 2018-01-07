Powys A483 crash: Man dies as tractor and car collide
- 7 January 2018
A man has died after a crash between a tractor and a car on the A483 in Powys.
Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed that a black Renault Clio and a tractor collided on the road between Cilmeri and Llanwrtyd Wells at about 16:45 GMT on Sunday.
The male driver of the Renault Clio died from his injuries.
The A483 is closed and diversions are in place. The force said the road could remain closed for a number of hours.