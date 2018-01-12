Image copyright Dyfed-Powys Police Image caption Mr Corfield was a member of Montgomery Young Farmers Club

The inquest into the death of a 19-year-old man who went missing after visiting the Royal Welsh Show has been told about the search to find him.

James Corfield, 19, from Montgomery, Powys, disappeared after a night out in Builth Wells last July.

His body was found in the River Wye six days later.

Insp Andrew Pitt told Mr Corfield's inquest at Welshpool that the large number of volunteers involved enabled a search over a wide area.

A police helicopter, along with boat and dive teams, mountain rescue crews, the fire service and search dog handlers were also involved.

The alarm was raised after Mr Corfield failed to meet his family as planned.

Many of his friends reported they had not seen him that day.

The search began to focus on the river by the following evening, said Insp Pitt.

The hearing continues.