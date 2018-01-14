Image copyright Facebook Image caption Ifan Owens is a second year student at Aberystwyth University

Three men have been arrested after a university student was left with life-threatening injuries following a street attack in Ceredigion.

Ifan Owens, from Cardiff, was found unconscious on High Street, Aberystwyth, at about 02:20 GMT Sunday.

He was taken to Bronglais Hospital but has since been transferred to Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales.

Dyfed-Powys Police said three men, aged 25, 23 and 20 were held on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.