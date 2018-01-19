Image copyright Getty Images

Three men have denied conspiring to rob an 88-year-old woman in a Powys town in June 2017.

Two men pleaded not guilty via video link from Liverpool's Altcourse Prison at Mold Crown Court on Friday.

A third man, who was not present in court, also denied the charge after the alleged incident in Newtown on 19 June last year.

All three were remanded in custody and will go on trial at Caernarfon Crown Court in June.