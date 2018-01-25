Image copyright Google

The cost of developing a new cultural centre in Brecon has increased by £2.6m to more than £13m, according to Powys council.

The town's Brecknock Museum and Art Gallery is being converted into the new facility, known as Y Gaer.

It will include a library, cafe, community facilities and function rooms, and is due to open towards the end of the year.

The project was estimated to cost £10.4m when work started in May 2016.

But a council meeting on Thursday was told the authority had secured funding of more than £13m by last September to cover costs.

Almost £4m has been secured from other organisations, including £3m from the Heritage Lottery Fund.