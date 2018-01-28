Image copyright Ifan Jones Evans Image caption The roof of the pub was badly damaged

The owners of a village pub that was severely damaged in a fire have said it will remain closed for the foreseeable future but vowed to rebuild it.

A blaze tore through Y Ffarmers in Llanfihangel y Creuddyn, near Aberystwyth, Ceredigion, at about 07:30 GMT on Saturday, causing part of the roof to collapse.

Firefighters remained at the scene until 15:10.

The owners said they were grateful for all the support they had received.

Image copyright Ifan Jones Evans Image caption The fire could be seen on the upper floors of the pub

Posting on their Facebook page, Caitlin and Lewis Morse, who recently took over the pub, said the fire had been a major one.

"Thankfully no one was hurt. We will be closed for the foreseeable future while we rebuild this beautiful pub. But rebuild it we shall," they said.

"Thank you so much for all the messages of support we have received."

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said nobody had been in the pub when the fire started.

Y Ffarmers features in the Michelin Guide, Good Pub Guide and AA Restaurant and Pub Guide.